No movement on over a dozen inquests recommended by DPP

Despite the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending more than a dozen coroner’s inquests into unnatural deaths since the start of the year, none have been started.

A source at the DPP’s Chambers told Sunday Stabroek that after reviewing files sent by the police, inquests were recommended in 15 cases.

The identities of the deceased in those cases were not immediately available. This newspaper subsequently attempted to get this information as well as the status of those inquests from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts but was unsuccessful…..