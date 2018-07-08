Prep work for capping Diamond well complete

Following a more than two-week long delay, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lt. Col. Kester Craig has now said that the capping of the well that erupted in a Diamond resident’s yard is expected to start this week.

On June 16th, the Ministry of the Presidency had indicated that work to recap the well would begin within two days’ time. Craig had later explained that the cleaning and capping were taking longer than planned because the workload was more than they had anticipated in the beginning.

But he told this newspaper on Friday that the preparatory works have been completed to start the capping process after they were able to remove mud from within and around the well using a mud remover and a long boom excavator…..