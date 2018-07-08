Robotic solutions take centre stage at national exhibition

The use of robotics as solutions to community-based challenges was on full display yesterday as hundreds attended the second annual National Robot Exhibition.

Organized and executed by the STEMGuyana Initiative (STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the exhibition was staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Home-stretch Avenue, Georgetown, and featured more than a dozen teams representing five of the country’s Ten Administrative Regions.

A quick stroll around the sports complex revealed robots designed as solutions to challenges, such as garbage collection and disposal, and crop irrigation, as well as others modeled off of oil rigs and even animals…..