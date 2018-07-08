Guyana News

Robotic solutions take centre stage at national exhibition

Belladrum STEM Club demonstrating to First Lady Sandra Granger the capabilities of their bot. It was designed to separate recyclable and non-recyclable waste. (Terrence Thompson photo)

The use of robotics as solutions to community-based challenges was on full display yesterday as hundreds attended the second annual National Robot Exhibition.

Organized and executed by the STEMGuyana Initiative (STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the exhibition was staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Home-stretch Avenue, Georgetown, and featured more than a dozen teams representing five of the country’s Ten Administrative Regions.

A quick stroll around the sports complex revealed robots designed as solutions to challenges, such as garbage collection and disposal, and crop irrigation, as well as others modeled off of oil rigs and even animals…..

By

By

