Union president calls gov’t out on teachers’ salary increases

-says ‘serious’ implications should have been expected

By Staff Writer
Mark Lyte

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Mark Lyte is wondering if government expected to fulfil a promise to teachers of better salaries and better working conditions without it having “serious” financial implications.

“Were they expecting it not to cost money? Even before government set up the Task Force they knew any increase would’ve had financial implications. Even a 1% increase would’ve had serious financial implications, so they should have been prepared to make some kind of offer,” Lyte told Sunday Stabroek.

He was responding to a statement made by Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who told last Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing that the recommendations on salaries from the High Level Task Force set up last November had “some very serious financial implications.”….

