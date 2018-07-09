Culverts in South Rupununi destroyed by flooding

A number of culverts in the South Rupununi have been destroyed as a result of heavy flooding in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Vice-Chairman of the region, Karl Singh last night reported.

Singh said that the floodwaters have weakened the drainage system and the region would have to wait until the levels receded to carry out an assessment of the infrastructural damage.

According to Singh, at this point the region is unable to conduct any sort of emergency works due to the bad weather. Giving an update on the flooding in the region yesterday, Singh said the floodwater has begun to slowly recede from lands in Central and South Rupununi and areas in some parts have become accessible…..