ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has invited the Opposition-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) commissioners to a meeting tomorrow in relation to their complaints about “unfair and discriminatory employment practices at GECOM in general, and the recent vote by the Chairman of GECOM in favour of a second ranked candidate, in particular.”

Commissioners Robeson Benn, Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj wrote to the ERC on June 13 asking for the ERC to conduct an inquiry at the earliest opportunity and that their report be made public.

Benn told Stabroek News that the ERC had acknowledged receipt of their letter on June 15 and has followed up with a request for them to meet with the ERC commissioners tomorrow.

Apart from the issue of the ethnic composition of the staff, Benn told Stabroek News that he has other concerns including GECOM’s lack of concern at the creation of new Neighbourhood Democratic Councils ahead of Local Government elections due later this year…..