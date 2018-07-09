Guyana News

M&CC celebration of city set for August

By Staff Writer

A wide range of arts and cultural activities will this August commemorate the celebration of the city’s 175th anniversary, as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Friday announced the hosting of a week-long observance for the milestone.

At a press briefing on Friday, City spokeswoman, Debra Lewis, announced that the “City Week” celebrations will begin on August 19th, with a sunrise church service at the St. George’s Cathedral.

Lewis made it clear that the festivities will be funded through sponsorship with minimum financial input from the city. She was unable to disclose how much money the council has budgeted to spend on the celebration…..

