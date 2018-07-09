Guyana News

Ministry says it terminated contract for Lethem horse stable

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Public Security has said that it terminated the contract with a contractor who was hired to construct a horse stable at the Lethem Police Station.

Responding to questions asked by this newspaper, spokeswoman at the Ministry, Mary Adams said that the ministry would not be releasing information on the contractor as they want to retain a professional relationship. She noted that the ministry “would not want to hinder any prospective jobs for the contractor and we would like to keep a professional relationship between us and him.”

On Monday, Stabroek News reported that a coastland contractor who was awarded a contract to construct the horse stable at the station had abandoned the works…..

