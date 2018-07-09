Oilfield services provider building mud plant at Houston

Having established an office here, oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, is currently constructing a mud plant aback the Gafoor’s Houston, East Bank Demerara Complex, and is looking for a contractor to demolish old bonds at the facility and renovate some existing ones.

The company last week advertised for Expressions of Interest to demolish and renovate existing bonds at the Houston facility.

“The contract will be to perform the demolition and renovation of some existing bonds. There will be a number of walls that need to be demolished, and additional bracing that will need to be installed,” an advertisement in the Stabroek News said…..