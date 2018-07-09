Parole Board reconstituted

Cabinet recently approved the reconstitution of the Parole Board and Justice (rtd) Oslen Small has again been identified to chair it.

This announcement was made by Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Thursday shortly after he informed that approval has also been given for the reconstitution of several prison visiting committees.

In his opening statement at a post-cabinet press briefing, he informed that the Parole Board was reconstituted in accordance with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Parole Act with effect from July 1, 2018.

The members of the board would sit and deliberate on application made by inmates for early release from prison. Harmon did not name the other members of the Parole Board.

The minister noted too that the reconstitution of the visiting committee for the Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Mazaruni, Lusignan and Timehri Prisons took effect from April 1, 2018 for a period of one year. Harmon did not provide the names of the persons sitting on the various committees.