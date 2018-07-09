Guyana News

Shuttered sandpit to be converted into green space – Bartica Mayor

By Staff Writer
Gifford Marshall

Plans are on stream to transform the recently closed sandpit area at Five Miles, Bartica into a green space, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said on Saturday.

The sandpit is operated by the Town Council and was given a cease order by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, in May, due to safety infractions.

Bartica’s Mayor, Gifford Marshall told DPI that the sandpit will be cleared in another three months.  The vacant space will be used as a recreational area…..

