Sneakers stuffed with ganja, cigarettes delivered to Lusignan jail

By Staff Writer
The items found in a drain next to the pig pen at the Lusignan Prison yesterday morning.

A man yesterday sprinted away from prison officers after he tried to smuggle contraband items in a pair of boots at the Lusignan jail, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels reported.

Samuels, in a statement last night said officers at the checkpoint of the prison made the discovery at about 2.30 yesterday afternoon. A man arrived at the penitentiary to deliver clothing and footwear to a prisoner who is scheduled to appear in court today.

 It is customary, he noted, that items delivered for prisoners are subjected to security checks and booking. As the officers checked the items placed on the table, they observed the footwear looking “funny,” Samuels said in a statement…..

