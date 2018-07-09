Guyana News

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

By Staff Writer

Cabinet has noted the award of several multi-million dollar contracts for the procurement of vehicles, equipment and furniture and the rehabilitation/construction of two roads in Linden.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon made this announcement during a post -Cabinet press briefing held on Thursday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Under the Ministry Public Infrastructure, he said the roadway at Montgomery Oval, Richmond Hill will be rehabilitated by R and B Investment Incorporated at a cost of $37,343,500 while similar works will be done to Hospital road, (Phase I) Wismar by R and B Investment Incorporated at a cost of $36,034,700…..

