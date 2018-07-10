Guyana News

Belvedere man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour

By Staff Writer
Jainarine Balgobin

A Belvedere, Corentyne man who was charged with murdering his neighbour in November, 2016 yesterday pleaded guilty to the indictment  at the High Court in Berbice.

The man, Jainarine Balgobin, who was a labourer at the Albion Estate and of Lot 370 Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne, was charged with murdering 53- year-old Bhumattie Delall, of Lot 351 Belvedere Squatting Area on November 2, 2016.

After his plea, a probation report was ordered by Justice Joann Barlow…..

