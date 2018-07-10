Belvedere man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour

A Belvedere, Corentyne man who was charged with murdering his neighbour in November, 2016 yesterday pleaded guilty to the indictment at the High Court in Berbice.
The man, Jainarine Balgobin, who was a labourer at the Albion Estate and of Lot 370 Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne, was charged with murdering 53- year-old Bhumattie Delall, of Lot 351 Belvedere Squatting Area on November 2, 2016.
After his plea, a probation report was ordered by Justice Joann Barlow…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web