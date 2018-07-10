Boy, 15, stabbed to death in wedding house clash

A 15-year-old was stabbed to death minutes after midnight on Monday in a wedding house brawl on the Linden-Soesdyke highway and two persons have since been arrested.

Dead is Ricardo Singh, a fourth form student of the Diamond Secondary School, who resided at Lot 63 Block 1&2 Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara. One of his friends was also stabbed in the melee and he remained a patient up to yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital. His condition was listed as stable.

Singh, whose intestines were protruding after he was stabbed multiple times, was rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend, who was stabbed twice to his back, was also rushed to the hospital before being later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital…..