Chile proposes free trade pact with CARICOM

CARICOM Heads of Government have welcomed the proposal by Chile of five areas for collaboration, and to convene the CARICOM-Chile Joint Commission to concretise cooperation. Barbados has indicated a willingness to host the first meeting.

The communique issued at the end of the July 4-6 summit in Jamaica said the five areas of collaboration are a proposed free trade agreement with the region, a multidimensional approach to poverty, assisting in search and rescue missions in urban areas, environment and climate change and natural disasters including infrastructure restoration.

They also welcomed Chile intention to make resources available through the Capital Fund of the Organization of American States.

The heads also expressed an interest in furthering collaboration in food security, the Blue Economy/Oceans, and trade promotion…..