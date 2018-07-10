City Hall restoration to cost US$4.3M

The cost to restore the historic City Hall building has been pegged at US$4.3 million, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday informed city councillors during their fortnightly statutory meeting.

King quoted the price from the Comprehensive Restoration and Sustainable Conservation Management Plan, which was presented yesterday morning to his office and Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport Dr George Norton and Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.

He, however, pointed out that a cost for the supervision of works during the implementation period was not attached to the restoration, thereby indicating that the project would cost more.

The plan, funded by the European Union (EU) at a cost of $64 million, was compiled by Euronet Consulting…..