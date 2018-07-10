Death sentence set aside against Lennox Syfox for murder of reputed wife

The Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday set aside the murder conviction and death sentence imposed on Lennox Syfox for the 2005 killing of the mother of his child.

The Appellate Court replaced the conviction for murder with a conviction for manslaughter and substituted the death sentence with 30 years imprisonment.

Syfox’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Bernard De Santos expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence. “I think the sentence is a little severe in the circumstances”, he told the court shortly after Chancellor (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards had read the court’s ruling. Cummings-Edwards along with appellate judges Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory heard the case…..