Deodorant costs shoplifter $20,000

By Staff Writer

A bid to steal deodorant will cost a shoplifter $20,000 after he admitted to the crime.

Derrick Persaud was fined for stealing the deodorant, valued $1,268, from the Bounty Supermarket on Regent Street and Orange Walk, Georgetown on July 5th, 2018.

Persaud appeared last Friday before Magistrate Leron Daly in a Georgetown court, where Prosecutor Sanj Singh said the deodorant was found in one of Persaud’s pockets. Singh also said Persaud is known for similar crimes.

As a result, Persaud was told by the Magistrate to pay a $20,000 fine in two weeks or serve three months in prison.

