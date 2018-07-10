Frustrated robber sentenced to 50 months after attack on bus passenger

An out of work construction worker, who claimed he robbed a man of $6,500 in valuables because he was frustrated at not finding a job, was yesterday sentenced to 50 months in jail.

Kennard Persaud, 29, was sentenced by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where he was charged with robbery.

The charge against the father of three stated that on July 9th, 2018, at Brickdam, Georgetown, Persaud, being in the company of others, robbed Ryan Dharie of a $5,000 cellphone, a $1,000 silver chain and $500 in cash…..