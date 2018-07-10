Guyana News

Ghana company keen on Guyana oil sector

By Staff Writer
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (centre) with the Ghanaian team (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon was yesterday paid a courtesy call by J. Kofi Bucknor,  Richelle Case,  Emman Samson, and  Sudeep Mondal of J.K.B. Oil Ventures Limited, an investment company based in Ghana.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the delegation was accompanied by  Mark B. Duncan of EnerMech Mechanical Services Incorporated, the oil company’s consultant. The brief meeting took place in the State Minister’s Office, Ministry of the Presidency.

Bucknor said that “there are two areas that are of our interest; services for the oil and gas companies buttressed by robust training initiatives and also the infrastructure that needs to be developed around the oil and gas sector. We believe that it is very important to… spearhead an initiative to build a port facility on shore to service the industry on shore, so that we can capture a lot of the revenues and a lot of the training opportunities in country”.  

City Hall restoration to cost US$4.3M

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in wedding house clash

By

Cops probing parking lot clash between minister, guards

PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

Death sentence set aside against Lennox Syfox for murder of reputed wife

Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

Belvedere man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour

PAC Chairman, Communities PS lament regional engineers’ performance

