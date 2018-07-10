‘Legalize it,’ says pensioner remanded on ganja trafficking charge

A pensioner, who police say had three pounds of cannabis for trafficking, was yesterday remanded to prison.

John Lovell, 68, stood in the Georgetown courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he proclaimed his innocence while calling for the legalization of ganja.

The charge against Lovell alleges that on July 6th, at Port Kaituma Waterfront, he had 1,361 grammes (equivalent to 3 pounds) of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking…..