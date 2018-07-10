Mason gets bail after denying assaulting cops

A mason, who allegedly assaulted police ranks as they tried to arrest him in connection with a robbery, was granted his release on $100,000 bail last Friday.
Randy Bharrat, 43, of 34 Albouys Street, Albouystown, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown and was read a charge which stated that on July 2nd, 2018, at Albouystown, Georgetown, he assaulted Police Constable 21507 Mark Griffith, with intent to prevent lawful apprehension of himself.
A second charge read against Bharrat stated that on the same day and at the same location, he unlawfully assaulted another policeman, Ryan Pollard…..
