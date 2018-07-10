PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday decided to deny a Communities Ministry request to suspend its examination of regional accounts.

PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali, at the resumption of a hearing yesterday after two hours of deliberations, stated that after consideration of the letter sent to him by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Communities, the committee would be continuing with the examination of the accounts.

Last week, PS Emil McGarrell wrote to the PAC requesting that the examination of the regions’ accounts be suspended to allow the Regional Executive Officers (REOs) more time to prepare for the sessions…..