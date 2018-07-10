President non-committal on engagement with media

For only three minutes yesterday, members of the media were able to engage President David Granger on matters of national Importance before being physically separated from him by his security staff.

Granger had just delivered the feature address at the opening of the Caribbean Information and Communications Technology (ICT) conference and roadshow being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre when media operatives were once again forced to scuttle behind a President who is otherwise inaccessible.

This has become the norm, Granger has held only two press conferences since assuming office in March 2015 and the semi-scripted, one-hour television show The Public Interest on which he appeared weekly has not been taped in over a year. The media must now pose important questions to the President in brief interludes on the sidelines of events such as yesterday, if his security allows. ….