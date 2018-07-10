Second man to face trial over Mocha mechanic’s murder

Sedley Liverpool, who is one of the men charged with the killing of Mocha Mechanic Terrence Lanferman, was committed to stand trial yesterday, just days after his lawyer had argued that there was insufficient evidence against him.

Liverpool is alleged to have murdered Lanferman on June 1st, 2015, at Nelson Street, Mocha, along with his co-accused Kenkassie Lynch, who was committed to stand trial for the crime last year.

At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge yesterday, Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore found that a prima facie case was made out against the accused for the offence…..