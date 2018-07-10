Guyana News

Second man to face trial over Mocha mechanic’s murder

By Staff Writer
Sedley Liverpool

Sedley Liverpool, who is one of the men charged with the killing of Mocha Mechanic Terrence Lanferman, was committed to stand trial yesterday, just days after his lawyer had argued that there was insufficient evidence against him.

Liverpool is alleged to have murdered Lanferman on June 1st, 2015, at Nelson Street, Mocha, along with his co-accused Kenkassie Lynch, who was committed to stand trial for the crime last year.

At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge yesterday, Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore found that a prima facie case was made out against the accused for the offence…..

More in Guyana News

City Hall restoration to cost US$4.3M

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in wedding house clash

By

Cops probing parking lot clash between minister, guards

PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

Death sentence set aside against Lennox Syfox for murder of reputed wife

Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

Belvedere man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour

PAC Chairman, Communities PS lament regional engineers’ performance

PAC Chairman, Communities PS lament regional engineers’ performance

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web