Three more held for questioning over L Seepersaud Maraj heist

Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday confirmed that three more persons have been arrested for questioning in connection with the L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store burglary, in which millions in gold and diamond jewellery was stolen after the vault at the Stabroek Market business was cut open. Contacted for an update on the investigation last evening, Williams told Stabroek News that the three men, two of whom were picked up in Linden and the other in Georgetown, were arrested over the weekend. “We are investigating still and the three persons in custody are being questioned,” he said.

He added that several other persons, including the City Constabulary ranks who were on duty on the weekend of the break in, were detained upon request and were questioned as part of the probe.

When Stabroek News visited the L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store yesterday, the business was in full operation and the owners noted that everything is in the hands of the police…..