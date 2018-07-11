Guyana News

Cops, GCAA probing landing of plane with suspected false registration

-Venezuelan crew, passengers in custody

By Staff Writer
The aircraft, which is currently the subject of investigations by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. (Police photo)

Police have launched an investigation into the landing of a private chartered aircraft, bearing a suspected false registration number, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday afternoon.

Based on the irregularities discovered after the landing of the aircraft, which arrived at 3.20 pm on Monday, the Venezuelan pilots were taken into custody while four Venezuelan nationals, who had been passengers on the plane, and Guyanese Michael Brassington turned themselves in for questioning yesterday. The aircraft has also been detained.

According to a Guyana Police Force press statement, in keeping with enhanced security arrangements and collaboration among the agencies operating at the CJIA, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit was alerted and its agents carried out an inspection of the aircraft which uncovered irregularities. These irregularities, according to the statement, were promptly reported to higher authorities…..

