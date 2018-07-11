Guyana News

Daughter recounts fatal shooting of Patricia Sanasie

By Staff Writer
Patricia Sanasie

Ramona Sanasie, who witnessed her mother, Patricia, being gunned down outside of her Atlantic Gardens home in 2015, yesterday recounted the fatal shooting.

Ramona was at the time testifying in the trial of Richard Stanton, who is charged with the crime.

It is alleged that Stanton, of Lot 53 Princes Street, Lodge, killed Patricia Sanasie, 45, on January 12th, 2015.

Richard Stanton

Testifying via Skype from New York, where she now resides, before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown, Ramona recalled driving her mother home on the fateful evening. The witness noted that it was usual for her to open the gate of their home but said that on that day her mother went to open it, taking the gate keys and exiting the vehicle…..

