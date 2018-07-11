East Coast resident robbed after visiting Republic Bank at Triumph

Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed an East Coast Demerara resident in Mahaica, yesterday morning, after he had earlier visited the Republic Bank branch at Triumph.

Police have arrested, a South Ruimveldt man, who was caught changing the registration plate of the suspects’ vehicle sometime after the robbery.

Police spokesman, Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement yesterday said the car was intercepted on the railway embankment. He noted that for security reasons they are withholding the identity of the victim as two suspect remains at large.

In the statement, he said that the man visited the bank at around 10 am and withdrew a sum of cash and was attacked after leaving the bank. Police did not specify the location of the robbery.

Sources told Stabroek News that the man had sold a property and had been paid by cheque. As a result he visited the bank and cashed the cheque which is said to have been over $2 million.

Police responded promptly following a report and managed to intercept the suspects’ car, a Toyota Spacio, as one of the suspects was switching the registration plate.