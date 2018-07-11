Guyana News

Final SOCU witness not recognized as forensic expert by court

GBTI contempt trial…

By Staff Writer

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday permitted the final witness for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in the trial of eight members of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Board of Directors, who are charged with failing to comply with a court order, to continue her testimony but ruled that she would not be recognized as an aexpert witness

Upon the completion of a voir dire, Chief Magistrate McLennan ruled that the witness Sherroni James could not be deemed an expert in the field of forensic analysis as she does not have the academic qualifications of a forensic analyst…..

More in Guyana News

Subsidise Berbice Bridge or buy shares

Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

By

Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

Region Four REO blasts NDC chairpersons, overseers on procurement violations

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

Third life sentence for man over rape of child

NDC Chairmen in Region Four decry ‘corrupt’ police officers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web