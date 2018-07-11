Final SOCU witness not recognized as forensic expert by court

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday permitted the final witness for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in the trial of eight members of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Board of Directors, who are charged with failing to comply with a court order, to continue her testimony but ruled that she would not be recognized as an aexpert witness

Upon the completion of a voir dire, Chief Magistrate McLennan ruled that the witness Sherroni James could not be deemed an expert in the field of forensic analysis as she does not have the academic qualifications of a forensic analyst…..