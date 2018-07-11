Fisherman remanded over fatal beating of West Dem pensioner

A 23-year-old fisherman was charged with murder and remanded to prison yesterday morning, a week after a 72-year-old pensioner he allegedly beat with a rolling pin, succumbed to his injuries.

According to information from the police, Joseph Rameshwar, from Belle View, West Bank Demerara, appeared before the Wales Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded, until August 16, over the murder of Jerry Rambhir, from Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Rambhir’s younger brother, Ricky explained that he last saw Jerry around 9:30am before he left to go out with one of his friends, who he identified as Salim, also known as ‘Screech’.”….