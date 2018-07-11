Guyana News

Guyoil announces lower fuel prices

By Staff Writer
The GuyOil flagship station on Regent Street

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (Guyoil)  yesterday announced a reduction in prices for Gasolene and Gasoil (LSD) with effect from today. In a press release, Guyoil says that Gasolene will  move from $230/litre to $226/litre and Gasoil (LSD) From $219/litre to $215/litre.

The release said that the price reductions were possible due to declining acquisition costs and the savings are now being passed on to customers.

“Guyoil is committed to maintaining competitive prices and any savings as a result of declining acquisition cost will at all times be passed on to the customers,” the press release.

Higher prices for fuel have seen the government come under pressure from minibus operators to approve an increase in minibus fares.

More in Guyana News

Subsidise Berbice Bridge or buy shares

Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

By

Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

Region Four REO blasts NDC chairpersons, overseers on procurement violations

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

Third life sentence for man over rape of child

NDC Chairmen in Region Four decry ‘corrupt’ police officers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web