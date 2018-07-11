Guyoil announces lower fuel prices

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (Guyoil) yesterday announced a reduction in prices for Gasolene and Gasoil (LSD) with effect from today. In a press release, Guyoil says that Gasolene will move from $230/litre to $226/litre and Gasoil (LSD) From $219/litre to $215/litre.

The release said that the price reductions were possible due to declining acquisition costs and the savings are now being passed on to customers.

“Guyoil is committed to maintaining competitive prices and any savings as a result of declining acquisition cost will at all times be passed on to the customers,” the press release.

Higher prices for fuel have seen the government come under pressure from minibus operators to approve an increase in minibus fares.