Man arrested for stabbing Non Pareil pensioner

A 23-year-old man was yesterday morning arrested and taken into police custody after he stabbed a pensioner of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Injured is Florrie Dhooran Shivdayal, 72, of Lot 13, Factory Road, Non Pareil, ECD. Shivdayal, police said, sustained a stab wound to her stomach and is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police said the suspect is known to the woman as he is the reputed husband of her former daughter-in-law. Shivdayal’s family believe that she was attacked because of a feud…..