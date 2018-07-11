MoTP rejects SN editorial on presidential press conferences

The Ministry of the Presidency today rejected a Stabroek News editorial in Monday’s edition of the newspaper which criticised the absence of press conferences by President David Granger.

A statement by the Ministry of the Presidency follows:

Ministry of the Presidency rejects Stabroek News Editorial

The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) rejects the malicious misdirection peddled by the Stabroek News’ Editorial on July 9, 2018, which seeks to falsely project the media as nuisances to the President. This cannot be further from the truth since the President makes an effort as regular as possible to engage members of the media, particularly during public exercises.

The assertion carried that the number of Presidential Press conferences is a lack of demonstration of accountability to the people is simply absurd. The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind Stabroek News of the weekly Post Cabinet briefings, which are held to update the media and by extension, members of the public on deliberations and decisions of Cabinet by the Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, who is the chief spokesperson for the Government. This does not take into account the extensive speeches and publications produced by the President and the Ministry of the Presidency.

The David Granger led administration since its assumption to office has been nothing but transparent and accountable to the citizens and in so doing, has empowered the Ministers of Government to speak on their respective portfolios unabated.

What is important to question is the motive of such an editorial. The Stabroek News, which champions itself as a balanced and fair newspaper deliberately ignores the numerous avenues through which information on the Government’s business are available, among them being the Department of Public Information (DPI) and the Public Information and Press Services of the Ministry of the Presidency which provide content on a daily basis.

The Ministry of the Presidency uses this opportunity to reiterate the President’s commitment to engaging the members of the media, whom he holds in high esteem, in an effort to provide accurate information to the Guyanese public. The Head of State also remains open to requests for interviews in this regard.