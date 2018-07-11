Guyana News

Rosignol pensioner remanded over girlfriend’s murder

By Staff Writer
Leonard Allan

A Rosignol, West Coast Berbice pensioner was yesterday charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

The man, Leonard Allan, 62, of Lot 69 Burnham Avenue, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice was charged with the murder of Shabana Babita Ishack, 40, when he appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court. Allan, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the charge. He will return to court on July 30.

Last Tuesday, Allan and Ishack were engaged in a drinking spree…..

