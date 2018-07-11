Rosignol pensioner remanded over girlfriend’s murder

A Rosignol, West Coast Berbice pensioner was yesterday charged with the murder of his girlfriend.
The man, Leonard Allan, 62, of Lot 69 Burnham Avenue, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice was charged with the murder of Shabana Babita Ishack, 40, when he appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court. Allan, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the charge. He will return to court on July 30.
Last Tuesday, Allan and Ishack were engaged in a drinking spree…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web