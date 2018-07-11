Stakeholders urged to use EITI to hold gov’t, extractive companies accountable

With the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) intended to modernise and improve Guyana’s government systems in the long term, Dr. Francisco Paris, an EITI International Secretariat representative, says that it should be used by the citizenry to ensure both government and companies are accountable.

Paris made the declaration at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop on Monday.

The workshop was held at Cara Lodge in Georgetown and saw participation from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and representatives of the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) of the Guyana-EITI (GYEITI)…..