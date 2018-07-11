Guyana News

Third suspect held over fruit vendor’s murder

By Staff Writer
Timothy McKenzie

A third suspect is now in custody over the murder of Cornhill Street fruit vendor Richard Noel, who was fatally stabbed at the Stabroek Market last month.

This disclosure was made by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers on Monday when a hearing in the murder charge against the father and son who were charged with the murder was adjourned.

Fifty-four-year-old James McKenzie, of Lot 35 Public Road, Kitty, and his son, Timothy McKenzie, 21, of Lot 126 Public Road, Kitty, are jointly charged with the murder of Noel, which was committed on June 4th…..

