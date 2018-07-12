100 Venezuelans arrive in Mabaruma seeking aid

An influx of 100 Venezuelans to the Mabaruma sub-district over the past weekend have created a further strain on the resources in Region One.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley used his personal Facebook page on Monday to solicit donations on behalf of the Regional Disaster Relief Committee for “urgent assistance,” to provide clothing, food and other supplies for a party of close to 100 Venezuelans who made their way to the sub-district over the past weekend.

“Good morning FB family and friends…. I am appealing on behalf of the Regional Disaster Relief Committee…Region 1 for urgent assistance in the form of clothing, food items, water, mattresses/ Cots, beddings or anything you can assist with: over the weekend the Region has … experienced an influx of Warrau people from Venezuela who need our urgent help…. please see picture below… all donations can be made to the Office of the RDC – Mabaruma Compound…. for more information please contact 777- 5029,” Ashley wrote on Monday.

Speaking with the Regional Chairman yesterday, he explained that though the region continues to monitor the situation, the influx has put a further strain on the human and other health-related resources in the region.

He further pointed out that over the weekend an estimated 55 Venezuelans, including children, found themselves in a community known as Khan’s Hill, while an additional 44 were found in Kamwatta.

Included in both groups are pregnant women, differently-abled children and babies, some of whom have been hospitalised at the Mabaruma District Hospital.

According to the Regional Chairman, once knowledge of the presence of the Venezuelans was obtained, a team was mobilised to conduct health screening of all individuals; immigration officials would have also been notified and are playing their part.

Stabroek News understands that the Regional Democratic Council would have also supplied food items to the groups.

Meanwhile, Ashley noted that the Venezuelans, who are mostly of the Warrau Nation, would have previously occupied land along the Orinoco and Amacuro areas and would have travelled to Guyana to escape the harsh economic situation facing Venezuela.

Additionally, he said some of the refugees would have related tales of witnessing relatives being slaughtered at the hands of the Syndicatos, the notorious gang from Venezuela.

Notwithstanding, Ashley is urging members of the public to lend assistance in the form of clothing, food items, water, mattresses, cots and other items.

All donations can be made to the Office of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) – Mabaruma Compound, while those who require more information are asked to contact 777- 5029.