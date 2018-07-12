Contractors get advances for city constituency projects

Contractors undertaking works in constituencies across the city have been advanced 10% of funds to begin mobilising resources and materials, Town Clerk Royston King announced to the council on Monday.
King told the council that upon commencement of the works in the constituencies, the City Engineer’s Department would be responsible for monitoring and assessing the progress made.
He noted that contractors will be paid once the Engineer’s Department is satisfied with the quality of work produced…..
