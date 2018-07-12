Guyana News

Ex-Massy security officers cleared of $3M theft from Marics

By Staff Writer

Three former Massy Security workers, who were accused of stealing over $3 million in cash and cheques during a bank delivery, have had the charge against them dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Clarence Patterson, 50, Shawn Goodluck, 44, and Cosmo Chichester, 48, were alleged to have stolen a Republic Bank money bag containing $1,000,000 in cash, and $2,200,000 in cheques, which were the property of Marics and Company on November 13th, 2017 at Charlotte and Oronoque streets, Georgetown…..

