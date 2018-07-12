M.V. Torani likely for scrap heap

The venerable M.V. Torani has been put up for sale and will likely end up with scrap dealers.
A request for an expression of interest (EOI) by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was published in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.
Persons interested in purchasing the vessel can indicate so by submitting the relevant documents to the T&HD on Battery Road, Kingston…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web