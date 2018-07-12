Guyana News

M.V. Torani likely for scrap heap

By Staff Writer
The M.V. Torani

The venerable M.V. Torani has been put up for sale and will likely end up with scrap dealers.

A request for an expression of interest (EOI) by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was published in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

Persons interested in purchasing the vessel can indicate so by submitting the relevant documents to the T&HD on Battery Road, Kingston…..

