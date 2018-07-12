Guyana News

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

By Staff Writer
Delon Abrams

Delon Abrams called `Roachie’ was yesterday sentenced to serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter for the 2014 shooting death of Police Corporal Seburn Elias.

 The sentence was handed down yesterday by Justice Sandil Kissoon who accepted Abram’s decision to plead guilty to the less count of manslaughter.

According to the particulars of the case presented by State Counsel Abigale Gibbs, Elias died after being shot twice by Abrams on January 6, 2014 while executing his duties as a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)…..

