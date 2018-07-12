Miners continue to destroy GWI pipelines at Mahdia

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is considering investing in drones and other surveillance technology to thwart illegal mining that has resulted in over $2M in damage to its distribution lines in Mahdia, Region 8, Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Van West-Charles said that their operations in Mahdia are being affected by illegal mining as they have recorded over 100 breaks and leaks in their distribution system caused deliberately by illegal miners. This has been a recurring problem.

“We are seeking to draw attention to the wider community of Region 8 of this illegal activity which is impacting negatively on the distribution systems in and around Mahdia. It’s impacting on the availability of water and the quality and this is the illegal mining activity in the area,” he explained, while pointing out that they have noticed more breaks and leaks in the Water Dog area…..