Guyana News

MoTP rejects SN editorial on lack of presidential press conferences

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) yesterday rejected a Stabroek News editorial in Monday’s edition of the newspaper which criticised the absence of press conferences by President David Granger.

“The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) rejects the malicious misdirection peddled by the Stabroek News’ Editorial on July 9, 2018, which seeks to falsely project the media as nuisances to the President.  This cannot be further from the truth since the President makes an effort as regular as possible to engage members of the media, particularly during public exercises”, a statement from MoTP said yesterday.

The Stabroek News editorial did not seek to project the media as nuisances to the President. It stated in part “The media corps must not be treated as if they are an irritant to the Presidency and be made to make do with a hurried minute here and another on the way to the presidential vehicle”…..

