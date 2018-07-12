Guyana News

Passengers on plane with suspected false registration still in custody

By Staff Writer

The persons who arrived Monday afternoon on an aircraft bearing a suspected false registration number remain in custody as investigations continue.

Crime Chief Paul Williams last evening said he was awaiting the return of his investigators who were sent to follow up the matter at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field told Stabroek News that efforts were being made by the authority to verify the authenticity of the documents presented for the aircraft…..

More in Guyana News

Subsidise Berbice Bridge or buy shares

Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

By

Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

Region Four REO blasts NDC chairpersons, overseers on procurement violations

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

Third life sentence for man over rape of child

NDC Chairmen in Region Four decry ‘corrupt’ police officers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web