Passengers on plane with suspected false registration still in custody

The persons who arrived Monday afternoon on an aircraft bearing a suspected false registration number remain in custody as investigations continue.

Crime Chief Paul Williams last evening said he was awaiting the return of his investigators who were sent to follow up the matter at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field told Stabroek News that efforts were being made by the authority to verify the authenticity of the documents presented for the aircraft…..