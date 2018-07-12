Private security group hammers Crime Chief over Broomes statement

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations (GAPSO) today condemned statements made by Crime Chief Paul Williams over an incident at the Massy parking lot involving Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and private security guards.

A statement from GAPSO follows:.

In light of the recent highly publicized incident surrounding the Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and her driver at the Massy parking lot at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday 8 July 2018, and the comments made by Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Williams in the Thursday July 12, 2018 edition of the Guyana chronicle newspapers, there is clearly a difference in opinion between the Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations and Mr. Paul Williams in regard to this incident.

It is unfortunate that a significant Law Enforcement Officer, would state publicly, that after the Minister driver attempted to breach a secure area of a facility, without seeking permission, and the Minister herself throwing several signs on the ground, which constitutes to damage of property, the security personnel should apologise. Would the same (be) required if a Police officer were stationed there? Firstly, The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is calling on the Commissioner of Police (Ag), David Ramnarine to explain to the public if the reckless comments made by Mr Williams represents the position of the Guyana Police Force.

Secondly, while the incident is beyond comprehension, there are two things we need to ask: was the security’s conduct consistent with their SOP’s? and was the ministerial Code of Conduct breached by the Minister?. The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is calling on Minister of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes an elected official who has a responsibility as to act appropriately to explain to the public her actions on the CCTV Video that is in the public domain. Failure to do such, Ms. Simona Broomes must be held accountable for her actions.

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is urging all Security Officers to not allow agitators to seize this moment to advance their often self-serving beliefs of what is erroneous. Do not allow them to bemoan the lack of trust in the private security industry. Do not allow them to beat down the hard working men and women who are security officers.

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is calling on the Guyana Police Force to thoroughly investigate this incident.