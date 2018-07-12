South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

A 19-year-old South Ruimveldt woman will be spending the next three years in prison after admitting to trafficking 1.5 lbs of cocaine.

The charge alleged that Anisha Hardy, of 237 South Ruimveldt, trafficked the cocaine on July 6th at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Hardy pleaded guilty to the charge.

Facts presented by Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford stated that on the day in question the defendant was an outgoing passenger on flight number BW 526 from CJIA to JFK, New York, USA. Hardy was intercepted by a female CANU officer who told her that she had information that the defendant had ingested cocaine pellets. The defendant denied the allegation but was later arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where an x-ray examination was done and foreign objects were seen in her stomach…..