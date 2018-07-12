Third life sentence for man over rape of child

Sheldon Lynch, who was convicted of child-rape in March and dealt two consecutive life sentences, was yesterday served another sentence of life imprisonment, after a 12-member jury unanimously found him guilty of raping a child under 16.

Lynch, who was tried before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, will be made to serve the sentence without the possibility of parole.

On March 27, Lynch was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall after he was convicted of raping a child on two occasions, beginning when she was 10…..