Guyana News

Top Linden Grade Six students receive support

By Staff Writer

The sum of $1.8 million has been committed to assisting two Linden students to attend the schools at which they gained places at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) media release, the commitments were made at a community meeting held at the Silver City Secondary School hosted by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon…..

More in Guyana News

Subsidise Berbice Bridge or buy shares

Refurbished West Coast road commissioned after $9b works

By

Two in custody over slaying of pandit, son

Region Four REO blasts NDC chairpersons, overseers on procurement violations

Man gets life imprisonment for killing unarmed police corporal

South Ruimveldt woman gets three years for trafficking 1.5 lbs cocaine

Third life sentence for man over rape of child

NDC Chairmen in Region Four decry ‘corrupt’ police officers

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web